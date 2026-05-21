By Chinelo Obogo

Malaysia has launched the 22nd edition of the Malaysia International Halal Showcase (MIHAS 2026), as it focuses on Nigerian and West African businesses as emerging players in the global halal economy.

The soft launch, held on April 28 in Kuala Lumpur, introduced the event’s theme; “Shaping Trust, Driving Resilience”, a nod to growing demand for a reliable trade ecosystems as supply chains continue to fragment under economic and geopolitical pressures.

Scheduled for September 23–26, 2026, at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) in Kuala Lumpur, MIHAS 2026 is projected to generate $1.13 billion in trade value, drawing participants from 45 countries across 2,380 exhibition booths. The showcase spans 14 product and service categories, ranging from food and beverage and pharmaceuticals to Islamic finance, modest fashion, and Muslim-friendly tourism.

Speaking at the launch, Malaysia’s High Commissioner to Nigeria, Aiyub Omar, said the event presents a timely opportunity for Nigeria, which recently unveiled its National Halal Economy Strategy. He described MIHAS 2026 as an ideal platform for Nigerian businesses to gain global visibility while sourcing partners, suppliers, and technology to build out the country’s halal ecosystem.

Trade Counsellor Jude Bryan noted that eight Nigerian buyers and 21 buyers from across West Africa including participants from Senegal, Mali, and Ghana attended MIHAS 2025. He expressed confidence that participation would grow significantly at next year’s edition.

Malaysia’s exports to Nigeria grew by 20.7% in 2025, reaching USD 664 million. In the first quarter of 2026, total bilateral trade grew by a further 5.9%, with Nigerian exports to Malaysia rising 7.2%, signalling growing two-way commercial interest. Malaysia itself recorded USD 17.23 billion in halal exports in 2025, cementing its position as one of the top players in a global halal economy now valued at USD 3.5 trillion.

MIHAS 2026 will deploy digital trade tools to drive business matching between international buyers and Malaysian exporters. Under the INSP programme, 250 international buyers will be matched with 600 Malaysian exporters for curated sourcing sessions.