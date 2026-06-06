Miami’s Lionel Messi leads 2026 MLS All-Star squad

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi leads the list of MLS All-Stars named Friday for next month’s showcase against the top stars of Mexico’s Liga MX.
The two-time league MVP and reigning MLS Cup champion headlines the 2026 MLS All-Star First XI selected to play in the July29 contest at Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium.
Nashville SC has three players on the squad, and the Chicago Fire have two. They were chosen through a combined vote of MLS fans, players and media members based on the first part of the MLS season, which is now on hiatus until after the FIFA World Cup.
Messi, now a three-time MLS All-Star, is one of three forwards on the squad along with Hugo Cuypers (Chicago Fire) and Son Heung-Min (LAFC).
The midfielders are Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver Whitecaps), Zavier Gozo (Real Salt Lake) and Hany Mukhtar (Nashville).
Anthony Markanich (Minnesota United), Mbekezeli Mbokazi (Chicago Fire), Tim Ream (Charlotte) and Andy Najar (Nashville) are the defenders, and Brian Schwake (Nashville) is the goaltender.
To round out the 26-man roster for the All-Star Game, the remaining selections will include 13 players chosen by head coach Dean Smith of the host club, Charlotte, and two players picked by MLS Commissioner Don Garber.