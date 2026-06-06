Miami’s Lionel Messi leads 2026 MLS All-Star squad

06 June 2026 1:46 am WAT

Rapheal By
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Lionel Messi

Messi

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi leads the list of MLS All-Stars named Friday for next ​month’s showcase against the top stars of ‌Mexico’s Liga MX.

The two-time league MVP and reigning MLS Cup champion headlines the 2026 MLS All-Star First ​XI selected to play in the July​29 contest at Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium.

Nashville SC has three players on the ​squad, and the Chicago Fire have two. They ​were chosen through a combined vote of MLS fans, players and media members based on the first part of ​the MLS season, which is now on ​hiatus until after the FIFA World Cup.

Messi, now a ‌three-time MLS All-Star, is one of three forwards on the squad along with Hugo Cuypers (Chicago Fire) and Son Heung-Min (LAFC).

The midfielders are Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver Whitecaps), Zavier ​Gozo (Real Salt ​Lake) and Hany Mukhtar (Nashville).

Anthony Markanich (Minnesota United), Mbekezeli Mbokazi (Chicago Fire), Tim Ream (Charlotte) and Andy ​Najar (Nashville) are the defenders, and Brian Schwake (Nashville) ​is the goaltender.

To round out the 26-man roster for the All-Star Game, the remaining selections will include 13 ​players chosen by head coach ​Dean Smith of the host club, Charlotte, and two players ​picked by MLS Commissioner Don Garber.

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