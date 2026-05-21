Menstrual Health Day: AHF Nigeria calls for dignity, reduced stigma, access to free, affordable sanitary products

From Scholastica Hir, Makurdi

Preparatory to mark the Menstrual Health Day, AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF Nigeria) has emphasized the importance of reducing stigma around periods and promoting access to safe, clean facilities and free or affordable sanitary products for all those who need them.

The Organization made this call in a statement signed by the Senior Advocacy and Marketing Manager, AHF Nigeria, Steve Aborisade, made available to newsmen in Makurdi on Thursday.

The AHF Africa Bureau Chief, Martin Matabishi, said ensuring access to safe, clean facilities and affordable products are critical steps in protecting overall health and reducing vulnerability to HIV and other sexually transmitted infections.

He said “Across Africa, too many women and girls still lack access to basic menstrual products and safe facilities, forcing them to miss school, risk their health, or turn to unsafe coping strategies.”

On his part, the AHF Nigeria Country Program Director (CPD).Dr. Echey Ijezie, “Menstrual health is not a luxury, it is a fundamental part of public health and HIV/STI prevention. Governments must remove taxes, invest in access, and break the silence around menstruation to protect health, dignity, and opportunity for all.”

According to Ijezie, “Globally, nearly 2 billion people menstruate, with 500 million experiencing period poverty. These challenges can lead to reliance on transactional relationships or relationships with significant age differences, reducing the ability to negotiate safer sex and raising the risk of HIV and other STIs.

“AHF applauds countries that have reduced or eliminated taxes on menstrual products and urges others to follow suit to ensure access for all who need them.” Ijezie said.

He noted that in many communities, taboos prevent open discussion, limit access to accurate sexual and reproductive health information, and discourage people from seeking care.

He insisted that addressing menstrual health must go hand in hand with efforts to normalize periods, expand access to essential services, including HIV prevention, testing, and treatment and ensuring that everyone can manage their health safely, with dignity, and without fear or discrimination.

He disclosed that AHF supports young women and girls through its Girls Act empowerment program adding that in Nigeria, AHF currently runs two Girls Act chapters, in Abuja and Makurdi, Benue state and would expand it to two extra states including Akwa Ibom and Nasarawa states this year.

Menstrual Health Day is observed annually on May 28, and AHF Nigeria said has planned to hold a commemorative event at Keffi, Nasarawa state on Monday, May 25, 2026.

The statement said AHF Nigeria and her partners in Nasarawa shall converge at the Victory Baptist School, Daddin – Kowa, Keffi and be joined by other students from Flobam British Secondary School, Government Secondary School and Government Junior Secondary School, all in Keffi as well as representatives from Government and Civil Society Organizations.

It said participating students will learn basic steps to keeping healthy and well during their periods, while also making boys allies of menstrual health management while 150 participants expected at the event shall receive two months supplies of sanitary towels each, as well as incentives to aid their menstrual experience.