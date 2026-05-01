Organised labour in Plateau State have urged the Federal Government to solve the crisis in the energy sector so as to mitigate the effects on the people.
Speaking at a rally to mark the 2026 Workers’ Day at the Polo Field on Friday, representatives of organised labour led by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC), and the Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO) said that if Nigerians were to have a good life and a fair sense of living, the government must intervene in the energy crisis, especially the recent instability driven by the U.S. and Iranian conflict.
The NLC Chairman, Eugene Manji; his counterpart in the TUC, Kenneth Shammah; and the Director of the CLO, Steve Aluko, asked the government to secure the environment so that as people go to their work, they have a sense of security.
In a joint statement by the NLC and TUC, the labour leaders said the issue of a secure environment is paramount to daily living. The statement tasked the government to tackle and deal with issues of insecurity and economic policies that promote poverty.
They also commended Governor Caleb Mutfwang, noting that, compared to other governors, he has been able to provide friendly policies and programmes that have helped the working population in the state.
Aluko, who spoke on behalf of the civil societies on the Plateau, said that the issue of energy—fuel and light—and everything that has to do with energy are interwoven and interrelated with both poverty and insecurity, stressing that if one is taken care of, it can impact the other.
He said, “If they will have job security and if small-scale industries will not collapse, the energy crisis must be resolved. And part of the resolution is to have not only the availability of energy, but it must also be cost-effective, and people must have access to it.
“The current regime of what we have in the energy, either in the oil or in the electricity, is not meant to serve the population, which goes contrary to the constitutional provision of Nigeria. The whole intent and purpose of governance is to protect life and promote the welfare of the people.
“So if energy has now become a crisis to a point that is not being managed, it’s going to leave Nigerian citizens as internally displaced citizens within the confines of Nigeria.
“So if we resolve it, it can help us in mapping out security areas, lighting up areas of darkness so that the end of the criminal element cannot take advantage of it.
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“And then secondly, if small-scale industries have access to light that is affordable, it will create some for other people to be involved; it will create employment, and the employment will be sustainable. And it will deepen to the point that people will have investing funds that they can use to also fight every form of poverty. So these were the areas.”
Mutfwang, in his message, promised workers in the state that he would not allow the prevailing security situation to impede their working environment. He said that he would ensure that their working conditions flourish in an environment that is secure, stable, and supported by reliable infrastructure.
Mutfwang said that to this end, the government is intensifying collaboration with security agencies, the Plateau State Peace Building Agency, the Inter-Religious Advisory Council, former governors, and respected elders, under the guidance and support of the federal government, to develop and implement lasting solutions to the persistent violent attacks affecting communities in the state.
He saluted the courage, dedication, and patriotism of workers in both the public and private sectors who, he said, “continue to drive the machinery of governance and economic development in our dear state”.
The Governor described the theme of the celebrations, “Insecurity, Poverty, Bane of Decent Work”, as both timely and thought-provoking, as it drew the attention of the government to two critical challenges confronting not only the state but also the nation at large.
He said, “Security threatens lives, disrupts livelihoods, and undermines productivity, while poverty results in poor living standards, limited access to education, widespread health challenges, unemployment, increased crime, and social instability. It also constrains economic growth and development, among other far-reaching consequences.
“In strengthening our security architecture, we have also embraced modern technology, deploying surveillance drones to enhance intelligence gathering and ensure swift response to threats, particularly in vulnerable rural communities.
“We have also taken bold and strategic steps to address the scourge of poverty and secure the economic future of our state. Under my administration, insecurity is viewed as a major impediment to our efforts to confront poverty decisively, and we are tackling both challenges with deliberate and coordinated action.
“To this end, we have designed and implemented targeted interventions through the Plateau State Microfinance Development Agency (PLASMIDA) and other relevant government agencies, aimed at empowering citizens, stimulating economic activity, and reducing poverty across the state.”