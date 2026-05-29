May 29: Senator Sadiq hails Tinubu, AbdulRazaq’s leadership

From Kenneth Udeh, Abuja

Distinguished Senator Sadiq Suleiman Umar (3SU), representing Kwara North Senatorial District, has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his third anniversary in office and Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on seven years of leadership in Kwara State, describing both leaders as symbols of purposeful governance and transformational leadership.

In a statement he personally signed issued on Friday to commemorate May 29 Democracy Day anniversary celebrations, Senator Sadiq praised President Tinubu’s administration for pursuing bold reforms under the Renewed Hope Agenda aimed at repositioning Nigeria for sustainable growth and national development.

The lawmaker said President Tinubu has continued to demonstrate courage and determination in tackling the nation’s socio-economic challenges through strategic policies focused on economic recovery, infrastructural development, security enhancement, and institutional reforms.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has shown uncommon courage and visionary leadership in steering the affairs of the nation at a critical period in Nigeria’s history,” Senator Sadiq stated.

“The Renewed Hope Agenda remains a bold and strategic pathway toward national rebirth, inclusive governance, and expanded opportunities for Nigerians across all sectors,” he added.

Senator Sadiq noted that despite prevailing economic and security challenges confronting the country, the Tinubu administration has continued to implement reforms targeted at laying a solid foundation for long-term prosperity and national stability.

The Kwara North Senator also commended Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for what he described as seven years of purposeful and people-oriented governance in Kwara State.

According to him, the Governor has sustained a remarkable legacy of prudent management of resources, infrastructural renewal, and inclusive development that has positively impacted communities across the state.

“Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has continued to redefine governance in Kwara through strategic investments, prudent leadership, and impactful initiatives that directly improve the lives of citizens,” the statement read.

He further observed that the developmental strides recorded in Kwara State align closely with the broader vision of the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Tinubu administration.

Senator Sadiq said both President Tinubu and Governor AbdulRazaq have demonstrated unwavering commitment to democratic values, good governance, and national development.

He urged Nigerians to continue supporting visionary leadership at all levels, stressing that sustainable growth and political stability can only be achieved through unity, collective responsibility, and commitment to democratic ideals.

“Nigeria’s progress requires the collective support of citizens for leaders who are committed to genuine development and nation-building,” he said.

The Senator also prayed for continued wisdom, strength, and success for both leaders as they continue to pilot the affairs of the nation and Kwara State toward greater prosperity and development.