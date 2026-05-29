May 29: Hardship, poverty, insecurity persist

From Fred Itua, Abuja

Nigerians across the six geopolitical zones have expressed deep dissatisfaction with the state of the nation, declaring that the core promises of prosperity, security and the rule of law remain unfulfilled 27 years after the historic return to civilian rule.

According to a cross-section of Nigerians, civil society groups and socio-economic experts tracking the Fourth Republic, millions of citizens currently endure harsher economic and social conditions than those experienced during the pre-1999 military era.

The nationwide public assessment comes as the country marks Democracy Day, which commemorates the May 29, 1999 handover of power from General Abdulsalami Abubakar to President Olusegun Obasanjo.

From the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, to commercial hubs like Port Harcourt and from Maiduguri in the North-East to Yenagoa in the South-South, respondents said five successive civilian administrations have failed to deliver on their developmental mandates, resulting in widespread institutional decay.

Socio-economic indicators and data from global monitoring agencies reveal that Nigeria currently holds the highest concentration of individuals living in extreme poverty globally.

Market surveys and public interest reports document a severe inflationary trend, where the high cost of essential foodstuffs has locked basic nutrition out of reach for vulnerable households.

The deficit is equally pronounced in public services. Hospital monitoring reports show acute shortages of essential drugs in public healthcare facilities, while public primary and secondary schools suffer from severe infrastructure deficits, forcing students to sit on bare floors in several states.

Furthermore, statistics on youth development indicate that graduate unemployment has evolved into an intergenerational crisis, with thousands of young degree holders entering an inactive job market alongside parents who have remained unemployed for decades.

“The ill-equipped hospitals, the schools where children sit on floors, the markets where food is now a luxury, these are not the promises of 1999,” Abuja-based lawyer, Victor Giwa told Daily Sun, stating that the current conditions reflect a systemic failure to meet the expectations set at the dawn of the democratic transition.

Security reports indicate that public safety has deteriorated significantly compared to 1999, when internal security threats were largely localised.

Security archives show that the country is simultaneously managing a multi-front security crisis.

This includes the decade-long Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) insurgencies in the North-East, widespread banditry and commercial kidnapping operations across the North-West and North-Central zones, violent separatist agitations in the South-East and urban criminality affecting previously stable communities.

The breakdown of rural security has directly impacted healthcare delivery and rural economics. Local sources in a troubled agrarian community recently reported an incident where an expectant mother had to deliver her child on the floor of her residence because the sole access road to the nearest functional medical facility was blocked due to active threat levels and systemic neglect.

Reacting to the trend, defence analysts and security experts warned that unless the Federal Government initiates a comprehensive overhaul prioritising the welfare of frontline security personnel alongside a broader regional development strategy, tactical military victories will not yield long-term stability or secure civilian cooperation.

Legal scholars and constitutional experts have also raised concerns over the independence of the judiciary. According to several constitutional analysts, public confidence in the judicial branch has weakened due to rulings in high-profile electoral disputes that critics allege align closely with political interests rather than clear legal precedents. They further argued that constitutional safeguards designed to protect citizens from executive lawlessness are frequently bypassed.

The institutional gap is visible in the oil-rich Niger Delta region. Community leaders in Bayelsa State, where commercial oil production first began, reported that despite the multi-billion naira statutory allocations flowing through federal, state, and local government accounts annually, host communities still contend with severe environmental degradation, oil spills, and an absence of basic infrastructure.

“The curse of oil has descended most heavily on those who live closest to it,” a community representative noted, pointing to the unresolved developmental paradox in the oil-producing region.

In the legislative sector, political commentators noted that the National Assembly has shifted away from its highly independent oversight tradition, famously demonstrated in 2006 when lawmakers blocked the executive-backed third-term constitutional amendment bid.

Analysts argue that contemporary political parties function primarily as electoral vehicles for securing state power and resources rather than as platforms for ideological debates.

Simultaneously, human rights monitoring groups have pointed to a shrinking civic space. Reports from civil society organisations indicate that independent journalists and activist groups face increasingly sophisticated regulatory and security pressures, with dissenting viewpoints frequently classified as national security threats by state actors.

As the Fourth Republic enters its 28th year, feedback from across the country indicates that public patience has worn thin, with citizens demanding immediate institutional reforms over political declarations.

Civil society coalitions, legal bodies, and community representatives interviewed by Daily Sun were unified in demanding institutional courage from leadership.

The public consensus indicates an urgent need for the strict enforcement of statutory laws, total accountability for political actors who breach constitutional boundaries, and immediate policy actions to ensure that democratic governance translates into tangible improvements in the daily lives, safety, and economic security of ordinary Nigerians.