From Charity Nwakaudu Abuja

The Minister of State for Defence and former Governor of Zamfara State, Dr Bello Mohammed Matawalle, has called on the current governor, Dr Dauda Lawal, to formally declare his allegiance to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking at his residence in Maradun during a Sallah homage visit by thousands of supporters, Matawalle said the time had come for Governor Lawal to stop “playing hide-and-seek” and come out openly.

“Our party is open to all who seek genuine progress for Zamfara and Nigeria,” Matawalle stated, emphasising that he bears no grudge against Lawal’s political choices.

He stressed that the APC stands on the pillars of humility, transparency, and leadership.

“We are calling on him to join openly and sincerely, not through the back door,” he added.

Matawalle accused Governor Lawal of engaging in “deceptive tactics and political showmanship” and urged him to embrace peace, development, and accountability.

In a show of continued grassroots commitment, Matawalle also held a strategic meeting with stakeholders from all 14 local government areas of Zamfara.

During the gathering, he personally disbursed ₦140 million—₦10 million per local government—to strengthen the party’s political base across the state.

He noted that the funds were given unconditionally, saying his aim was to empower the people and promote unity.

The minister praised President Bola Tinubu, calling him “a leader of peace and development” with a clear vision for national progress.

He urged all citizens of Zamfara to support the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda, especially in security, agriculture, education, and the economy.

Matawalle highlighted progress made under the Tinubu administration in tackling terrorism, citing the elimination of high-profile bandit leaders and ongoing military operations in Northern Nigeria.

He noted that the Ministry of Defence is committed to restoring lasting peace to Zamfara before the end of the year.

However, he criticised Governor Lawal’s administration for what he described as a lack of tangible results in the fight against banditry.

He alleged that Lawal’s government has misled the people and failed to deliver on security promises.

Matawalle contrasted his own tenure—which operated on a meagre ₦3 to ₦4 billion monthly—with Lawal’s reported receipt of ₦19 to ₦24 billion per month.

He challenged the governor to publicly disclose the exact funds received and present a transparent breakdown of how they have been spent.

Concluding his remarks, Matawalle reaffirmed his loyalty to the APC and his commitment to the welfare of Zamfara’s citizens.

He called for continued unity, honest leadership, and public support for the federal government’s agenda.