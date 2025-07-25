The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Mohammed Matawalle, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of the Emir of Gusau, His Royal Highness, Dr. Ibrahim Bello, who died on Thursday after a brief illness.

In a statement personally signed and issued to the press, the former Zamfara State Governor described the monarch’s death as a monumental loss to the state and the nation, citing his vital role in promoting peace and development.

“The passing of the Emir of Gusau, HRH Ibrahim Bello, is heartbreaking. His death leaves a wide gap across many aspects of life, especially as we mourn the loss of his royal guidance and wise counsel on critical issues related to security, education, health, and economic growth,” Matawalle stated.

The Minister emphasized that the Emir’s contributions were especially needed at a time when the state is striving to overcome multiple challenges and secure a brighter future.

“The Emir passed on at a time when his uncompromising royal service was most needed,” he added.

Matawalle extended his heartfelt condolences to the Emir’s immediate family, the Gusau Emirate Council, and the entire people of Zamfara State.

He prayed for Allah to forgive the late Emir’s shortcomings and grant him Aljannatul Firdaus (the highest level of Paradise).