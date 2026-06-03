Matawalle calls for greater maritime cooperation, technology adoption at Sea Power for Africa Symposium

By Philip Nwosu

The Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Bello Mohammed Matawalle, has called on African nations to strengthen maritime cooperation and embrace emerging technologies to tackle evolving security challenges across the continent’s maritime domain.

Speaking as the Special Guest of Honour at the opening ceremony of the 2026 Sea Power for Africa Symposium and Maritime Exhibition held at the Eko Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, Matawalle stressed that collective action and technological innovation remain critical to safeguarding Africa’s waters and unlocking the vast economic potential of the continent’s blue economy.

The symposium, which forms part of activities marking the 70th Anniversary of the Nigerian Navy, brought together naval chiefs, maritime experts, policymakers, and security stakeholders from across Africa and beyond to deliberate on contemporary maritime security challenges and opportunities.

In his keynote address, the Minister congratulated the Nigerian Navy on attaining the significant milestone of 70 years of service, describing the anniversary as a testament to the Navy’s enduring commitment to protecting Nigeria’s territorial integrity and ensuring security within the maritime domain.

He welcomed participants from different countries, noting that their presence underscored a shared commitment to addressing the security concerns confronting Africa’s maritime environment.

“The presence of distinguished naval leaders and international maritime experts highlights our collective resolve to confront the diverse security challenges facing Africa’s maritime landscape and to develop innovative solutions through collaboration,” he said.

Matawalle emphasized the strategic importance of naval forces in sustaining global economic activities, noting that approximately 90 percent of world trade by volume is conducted through maritime transportation.

According to him, navies serve as critical guardians of international commerce by securing vital sea lanes and ensuring uninterrupted maritime trade.

He observed that the increasingly interconnected nature of maritime threats—including piracy, armed robbery at sea, illegal fishing, oil theft, human trafficking, and other transnational crimes—requires coordinated responses that extend beyond the capabilities of individual nations.

“The transnational nature of maritime threats presents formidable challenges that often transcend the capacity of individual countries to address independently. It is therefore imperative that African navies continue to strengthen partnerships aimed at enhancing collective capabilities and establishing a credible maritime defence framework,” he stated.

The Minister noted that the Sea Power for Africa Symposium aligns with the objectives of the Africa Integrated Maritime Strategy (AIMS) 2050, particularly in translating broad policy aspirations into practical naval initiatives capable of preventing hostile and criminal acts at sea.

He described the theme of this year’s symposium, ‘Leveraging Technology for Enhanced Maritime Security in Africa,’ as timely and relevant, given the growing need to harness advanced technologies in addressing maritime security challenges.

According to Matawalle, the forum provides an important platform for stakeholders to explore innovative approaches and emerging technologies that can strengthen existing collaborative security structures across the continent.

He said the symposium’s objectives are consistent with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 14, Africa’s Integrated Maritime Strategy 2050, and the aspirations of the African Union’s Agenda 2063.

Highlighting the importance of technological advancement, the Minister said African maritime forces must move beyond traditional coastal defence roles and become active facilitators of economic security and sustainable development.

He identified emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence-driven surveillance systems, unmanned maritime platforms, advanced monitoring systems, and enhanced data-sharing networks as critical tools for improving maritime domain awareness and operational effectiveness.

“The future of maritime security lies in the integration of innovative technologies that can provide real-time intelligence, improve coordination, and support effective responses to emerging threats,” he said.

Matawalle further reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to strengthening the operational capabilities of the Nigerian Navy through continuous modernization and recapitalisation programmes.

He noted that the administration remains committed to investing in the resources, infrastructure, and technologies required to ensure the Navy remains capable of addressing contemporary maritime threats while supporting regional security initiatives.

The Minister stressed that Nigeria’s support for collaborative maritime frameworks reflects its determination to remain a dependable partner in promoting safety, security, and good order at sea within the Gulf of Guinea and beyond.

He also commended the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, alongside other naval leaders present at the symposium, for their efforts in combating threats across African waters and creating a secure maritime environment necessary for economic growth and prosperity.

Calling on participants to maximize the opportunities provided by the symposium, Matawalle urged stakeholders to deepen international cooperation and build stronger partnerships capable of addressing shared security concerns.

He expressed optimism that deliberations during the symposium would generate practical solutions capable of advancing maritime security and supporting sustainable economic development across Africa.

“As stakeholders, we must continue to work together to build a secure, prosperous, and sustainable maritime future that will benefit present and future generations,” he said.

The Sea Power for Africa Symposium has become one of the continent’s leading maritime security forums, providing a platform for dialogue, knowledge exchange, and strategic collaboration among governments, naval institutions, industry players, and international partners.

The 2026 edition is expected to feature high-level discussions, exhibitions of maritime technologies, and engagements focused on strengthening regional maritime governance, improving security cooperation, and advancing Africa’s blue economy agenda.

Declaring the symposium officially open, Matawalle invited participants to explore investment opportunities in Nigeria while experiencing the country’s rich cultural heritage and hospitality.

The event is expected to contribute significantly to ongoing efforts aimed at enhancing maritime security, fostering regional stability, and promoting economic growth through safer and more secure African waters.