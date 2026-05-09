MasterChef Nigeria: Fads eliminated in shocking twist

By Rita Okoye

Tension rose in the latest episode of MasterChef Nigeria as contestant Fads became the latest home cook to exit the competition after a challenging task inspired by judges Chef Stone and Chef Eros.

Fads and fellow contestant, Loye, became the bottom two after failing to meet the judges’ expectations during the high-pressure challenge.

Ultimately, Fads was eliminated after her beef and mushroom skewers with pistachio crepe failed to impress the judges, largely because the sauces meant to complete the dish were missing.

Chef Stone, commenting on her performance, said, “I feel you had enough time to create something a bit more than this.”

The episode saw contestants reinterpret the judges’ signature dishes, with some tasked with recreating Chef Stone’s Pan-African Beef Wellington. In contrast, others tackled Chef Eros’ Ewa Hummus, Agoyin Chutney, and Agege Flatbread.

Meanwhile, Demilade emerged as the winner of the challenge, earning a culinary trip to South Africa after impressing the judges with her flavours and dessert presentation. David also received praise for another strong performance following his success in the previous episode.

The competition continues next week with the remaining seven contestants facing a new challenge and another surprise twist from the judges.