Marital crisis: Frank Edoho’s wife denies infidelity, prostitution claims

Says she was constantly humiliated, physically abused, traumatised

By Seyi Babalola

The continuing marital conflict between veteran broadcaster Frank Edoho and his estranged wife, Sandra Onyenucheya, has yet to be resolved, as the latter has accused her ex-husband of domestic violence and selling her property without her consent.

Addressing online outrage following their widely known split, she expressed her dissatisfaction with being labelled unfaithful, noting that she has always lived a very private life and has never wanted her intimate affairs exposed to public scrutiny.

Sandra’s outburst came after her ex-husband labelled her a prostitute following her purported relationship with artist Chike.

The couple has been in the news in recent times, with Sandra facing heavy criticism on the internet after reports of an alleged extramarital affair with singer Chike leaked online.

Sandra, who did not deny the cheating allegation, also accused Frank Edoho of being a deadbeat husband and father, and having extramarital affairs with multiple women, including some prominent celebrities.

In a series of posts shared on her Instagram story titled “Surviving Frank Edoho,” Sandra levelled fresh allegations against her ex-husband, including domestic violence and cheating on her. She shared picture evidence and chats of the ladies he was frolicking with to buttress her claim.

She wrote: “I refuse to be tagged an unfaithful wife, a prostitute, or an ashewo as I have been pegged these past few days.

“He didn’t come as the most eligible bachelor, however, I loved him with all my heart and soul, against the wishes of my family .

“Frank, you must come to equity with clean hands. You must acknowledge and take responsibility to how you led us here. I was constantly humiliated, physically abused and traumatized.

“You must acknowledge and take responsibility for how I was constantly humiliated, physically abused and traumatized.

“It’s this social mentality that men and marriage is the price that keeps women in shackles of sadness all in the name of remaining in an unhappy marriage or relationship that saps the life of them.

“As long as I am happy with who I am, that’s all that matters. And if the relationship doesn’t work out , we still move. Women need to hold themselves in higher esteem.

“I have always lived a very private life and I can’t believe that I am here having to explain and expose myself to public scrutiny.

“I have never cared about public perception or opinions and it won’t start now. Nobody even knew me as Frank Edoho’s wife, that’s to show you how much I protected myself in privacy.“

Sandra stated that she is back to what she does best, designing the world’s most premium homes.