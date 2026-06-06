Man seeks justice for colleague killed by thugs

The Chairman of the Task Force at the International Trade Fair Complex in Lagos, Alhaji Ismaila Bakare, has appealed for justice following the death of a member of his team, identified as Kabiru Jampata, who was allegedly killed during an attack by suspected thugs linked to a land dispute.

Bakare alleged that he and members of his task force team, including the late Jampata, were enforcing a stop-work order at the complex when they came under attack by armed men.

He accused certain individuals of allegedly opening fire on his team, resulting in Jampata’s death and injuries to several others.

According to Bakare, on Sunday, May 3, 2026 he received directives from the Executive Director of the International Trade Fair Complex, Barr. Veronica Ndanusa, to proceed to the complex and halt the activities of persons who were allegedly erecting shops without official approval. He said that upon arrival, his team impounded construction equipment and dispersed those carrying out the development. However, they later received information that the same individuals had moved to another section of the disputed land and resumed construction activities, prompting a second intervention.

“Unfortunately, we ran into an ambush. The illegal developers had allegedly hired thugs who opened fire on us. One of the bullets struck a member of my team, who died on the spot, while others sustained various injuries,” Bakare said. He further stated that when he questioned those involved about the authorisation for the construction, the CSO and Deputy CSO of the Balogun Business Association (BBA) allegedly claimed that the portion of land in dispute belonged to the association and that they had obtained approval from the association’s president before commencing work.

Bakare appealed to Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, human rights organisations, and the Commissioner of Police to intervene and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.