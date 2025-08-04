From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

A man simply identified as Reginald from Lawa, Ogbaku in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State has hanged himself to death after allegedly catching his wife with another man, Ukachwukwu.

An eye witness from the area told our correspondent that the deceased has constantly warned Ukachwukwu who is said to be a widower and his kinsman to leave his wife alone but he refused.

Reginald was said to have heard about his wife’s amorous affair with Ukachukwu again on Sunday and as he couldn’t bear the shame of their alleged afair, hanged himself in a tree in the compound of Ukachukwu.

“He has been warning his wife and his brother severally about their illicit affair but they wouldn’t listen ,so on Sunday we don’t know what really happened he hanged himself in Ukachukwu’s residence.

It was also said that elders of the kindred had got tired of warning both about their affairs.

His body the source said has since been buried according to tradition. “They don’t keep such body according to tradition, it’s a taboo when a suicide is committed, the body has to be buried immediately.

Meanwhile, the deceased wife who is said to be an indigene of Agwa in Oguta Local Government Area has disappeared after the incident.