From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

An octogenarian, Pa Gilbert Ibe in connivance with his wife, Cordelia from Umuonanaka, Owubinubi in Ikeduru Local Government(LG), Imo State has allegedly demolished a house belonging to a widow, Chinyere Ibe, who also happens to be the wife of his late brother, Innocent Ibe.

The widow who narrated her ordeals to reporters in Owerri on Tuesday, said that Ibe, a former politician and current member of the Owubinubi Traditional Council, has, since 2011, when his brother,Innocent Ibe passed away, has been threatening to evict her and children from the compound.

She said:”The case was judged at the village and community levels, and all through, but Gilbert Ibe would not give up. He resorted to self-help by allegedly hiring thugs to demolish my house in the middle of the night and vandalized my belongings”.

The widow while calling for justice ,said: “My late husband’s brother had taken advantage of my vulnerability to violate my fundamental human rights, he has subjected me and my children to ill-human treatment since my husband’s death.

“He has no right whatsoever to deny me access to my husband’s property, let alone demolish the house.

“There was even a day he locked the family gate and swore I would never enter again. I lived peacefully with my husband in this house until his death, after which his brother began his campaign of wickedness against me and my children.”

She appealed to other extended family members, concerned individuals, civil society organisations, and the Imo State Government to intervene and ensure justice is served on her matter .

Some family members who also spoke to journalists on the condition of anonymity, corroborated the widow’s claims, describing Ibe’s actions as callous, abominable, and heartless. They want the Traditional Ruler to expel Ibe from the Eze’s Cabinet, and the Anglican Church to stripe him of the knighthood. They expressed disappointment that he had ignored all efforts made by the extended family to resolve the issue amicably.

However, Ibe’s wife reacting to the widow’s claims, insisted that her husband is the legitimate owner of the house according to tradition.

She said: “As the first son of the Ibe family, he owns the building where his late brother lived by inheritance.

She alleged that despite knowing this fact, Mrs. Chinyere Ibe dragged her husband, herself, and their son to Zone 9, Umuahia Police Headquarters, where they incurred huge expenses.

“My husband is the first son of the Ibe family and by inheritance, he owns the building where the deceased lived. Despite knowing this fact, she dragged the 89-year-old man, myself, and our son to Zone 9, Umuahia Police Headquarters,where we spent alot of money that we would have used for something else”. She lamented.