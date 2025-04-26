From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Ike Odoeme Foundation commemorated 2025 World Malaria day in Imo State with the distribution of ten thousand insecticide-treated nets and medications at no cost to vulnerable communities in Imo State at the weekend.

The Foundation, in collaboration with the Imo State Ministry of Health with other partners of the latter, CARTER Center, and the World Health Organization (WHO), also officially unveiled the 2025 World Malaria Day banner and campaign theme, focusing on coordinated action toward a malaria-free future.

Speaking at the banner launch held in Owerri on Saturday, the Executive Director of the Ike Odoeme Foundation, Sylvie Marie, outlined the Foundation’s pre-event outreach activities which targeted high-burden areas including Oguta, Obowo, Onuimo, Aboh Mbaise, Ihitte/Uboma, Ama Hausa, Excellent Height Hub, and Imo Girls Secondary School.

Marie also disclosed that besides the distribution of the nets the foundation conducted over 5,000 free malaria screenings for pregnant women, children, the elderly, and other vulnerable groups.

“Based on malaria prevalence data provided by the Ministry of Health, we deployed resources strategically to areas with the highest need.

“Our team also provided awareness sessions, trained beneficiaries on producing home-based insecticides, and distributed anti-malaria drugs to those who tested positive.”

In Ama Hausa community, the Foundation led a sanitation campaign, desilting gutters and fumigating public areas to reduce mosquito breeding grounds.

Marie commended the Imo State Ministry of Health for providing accurate data and technical guidance, noting that recent records show Imo State recorded 73,705 malaria cases, with 69,063 treated using Artemisinin-based Combination Therapy (ACTs).

She added that the highest numbers were reported in Oguta (4,976 cases), Obowo (4,883 cases), and Onuimo (4,238 cases), particularly among pregnant women and children under five.

“This data-driven approach informed our intervention strategy,” she emphasized.

Marie further called on the government, civil society organizations, and health stakeholders to strengthen collaborative efforts to eliminate malaria in the state.

“The Ike Odoeme Foundation remains committed to eradicating malaria, female genital mutilation (FGM), and other health challenges in alignment with Sustainable Development Goal 3 (Good Health and Well-being).

“However, we cannot achieve this alone. We appeal to well-meaning individuals and organizations to support our work under SDG 17 – Partnerships for the Goals”. Marie appealed.