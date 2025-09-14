From Scholastica Hir, Makurdi

The Federal Government, has officially flagged off the construction of a Flyover at Wurukum roundabout in Makurdi, the state capital, describing it as a gift to the people of Benue State and the surrounding regions.

The flyover is a major component of the second phase of the Makurdi–9th Mile road dualization project.

Speaking in Makurdi during the flag-off, the Minister of Works, Engr. Dave Umahi expressed gratitude to the government and people of Benue State for their cooperation and support in ensuring the smooth takeoff of the project.

He said “We are very appreciative of your commitment to the people of Benue State and your intervention on federal roads. The federal government alone cannot construct all federal roads, so when governors take responsibility, it shows their love for their people.”

Umahi revealed that the project, spanning about 260 kilometers—520 kilometers in dual carriage terms, is one of the largest legacy projects under the current administration, with an estimated cost of $950 million, funded by China Exim Bank.

“The flyover was never in the initial budget, but it is a gift from Mr. President to Governor Hyacinth Alia. This project will serve as a catalyst for economic revolution across Benue, Enugu, and the entire region. We assure you of the highest quality, and we will ensure timely delivery,” the minister said.

Flagging off the project on behalf of President Tinubu, Governor Hyacinth Alia described the flyover and dualization works as a “game changer” that will transform transportation, agriculture, and trade across the state and beyond.

“As one who studied and grew up in Makurdi, I know how critical this road is. It links the Northeast to the South-South and Southeast. Farmers will now be able to move their produce easily, even fresh vegetables, from Benue to Abuja and other regions without heavy post-harvest losses,” Governor Alia said.

He expressed deep gratitude to President Tinubu for what he described as “one of the many gifts” to Benue State within two years, noting that his administration has also complemented federal efforts by rehabilitating sections of the Gboko–Makurdi road using state resources.

Presenting the technical details, the lead consultant for the project, Engr. Adam Onundi, Managing Director of Yolas Consultants Ltd, explained that the Makurdi–9th Mile dualization is divided into five sections covering 250.6 kilometers, in addition to the 15.8-kilometer Lafia Bypass.

“The flyover at Wurukum marks the beginning of Section One of the Makurdi–9th Mile stretch. Each carriageway is 7.3 meters wide with standard shoulders, stone base, and asphalt layers designed for durability. The existing road will also be improved to meet modern standards,” Engr. Onundi said.

The Project Manager of China Harbour Construction Company, Mr. Wang, who spoke on behalf of the contractors, pledged timely and high-quality delivery of the works.

He assured that “With the support from the minister, the guidance from the consultants, and the cooperation of the governor on compensation and land acquisition, we are confident. Our strategy is to execute all sections simultaneously for efficiency. We promise to deliver the major works before the next election, and with the highest quality standards.”

The Wurukum Flyover is expected to significantly ease traffic congestion in Makurdi, while the broader Makurdi–9th Mile dualization project is projected to boost regional connectivity, stimulate commerce, and unlock agricultural potential in the nation’s food basket and beyond.

Governor Alia later accompanied the works minister to inspect ongoing work projects within the capital including the Makurdi – Gboko roads renovation, and the High Level underpass, where the Minister expressed satisfaction with the quality and speed of work done.