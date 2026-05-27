Makinde vows safe return of abducted Oyo teachers, pupils

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has assured families of teachers and pupils abducted in recent school attacks in Oriire Local Government Area that the victims will return safely, declaring that his administration is leaving no stone unturned in ongoing rescue efforts.

Makinde gave the assurance on Wednesday during the Eid-el-Kabir celebration at his Ikolaba residence in Ibadan, where he received Deputy Governor Bayo Lawal and a delegation of Muslim faithful.

Addressing growing concerns over the abduction, the governor said the state government, in collaboration with security agencies, was working tirelessly to secure the release of the victims and reunite them with their families.

“We are working round the clock to ensure that the children are reunited with their families,” Makinde said, while offering prayers and words of encouragement to relatives grappling with fear and uncertainty.

The victims were kidnapped during coordinated attacks on Baptist Nursery and Primary School, Yawota, Community Grammar School and L.A. Primary School, Esiele, where gunmen reportedly abducted scores of teachers and pupils during school hours.

Makinde also urged residents to remain united as political activities begin to gather momentum ahead of future elections, warning against divisions fuelled by religion, ethnicity or partisan interests.

He said Oyo remained a state built on tolerance and coexistence, stressing that while political offices are temporary, the shared interest of the state and country must always come first.

Earlier, Deputy Governor Bayo Lawal commended the administration for sustaining religious harmony and inclusive governance, noting that the Eid visit reflected the values of peace, sacrifice and unity.

At the Agodi Eid praying ground in Ibadan, Muslim worshippers also offered special prayers for the safe return of the abducted teachers and pupils, calling on security agencies to intensify efforts to restore calm in the affected communities.