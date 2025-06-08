Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to safeguarding investors’ interests through strong legislation that will ensure stability beyond political transitions.

Speaking in Ibadan while hosting the Secretary General of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), Wamkele Mene, Governor Makinde emphasized that his government is laying a legal foundation that guarantees investment protection for decades to come.

“Political risk is a major concern for investors,” the governor said. “We aim to lock in policies for the next 25 to 30 years, backed by legislation. Our legislative and executive arms are aligned on this developmental vision.”

Highlighting Oyo State’s strategic advantages, Makinde noted its central location within Nigeria and proximity to the Republic of Benin, which opens access to the West African market. He also cited the ongoing upgrade of the Ibadan airport to international standards, modeled after Kigali’s airport, as a key step toward enhancing regional connectivity and reducing transit delays.

“The airside will be ready by September, and the terminal by the second quarter of next year,” he said. “We’re also leveraging our rich agricultural land and solid mineral resources, particularly lithium, to attract agribusiness and mining investments.”

Governor Makinde further revealed plans to transform the Rasidi Ladoja Circular Road axis into a world-class urban development. “We’re building new towns to global standards,” he explained. “The Circular Road, a 110-kilometre ring road around Ibadan, will serve as the backbone for this modern city.”

In response, AfCFTA Secretary General Mene commended Makinde for growing Oyo’s economy by over 4%, surpassing the continental average of 3–3.5%. He attributed the success to Makinde’s private-sector background and result-driven leadership.

“This visit strengthens our collaboration with Oyo State,” Mene said. “It helps us better understand the investment opportunities here. When we meet with international investors, like those in South Korea, we’ll have a stronger case to present.”

He also highlighted ongoing efforts to mobilize development finance institutions across Africa for green infrastructure and agro-industrial projects. “Oyo’s potential in renewable energy and green industrialization aligns with our goals,” Mene noted.

Earlier, the governor’s Special Adviser on International Trade and AfCFTA, Ms. Neo Tlhaselo, reiterated Oyo State’s readiness to leverage AfCFTA’s opportunities.

“Oyo State is a pacesetter, investing in reforms and innovation,” she said. “We’re working to create an enabling environment where trade, export, and production thrive at the sub-national level.”

Governor Makinde later conducted Mene and his delegation on a tour of key infrastructure projects in Ibadan.

Also in attendance were Deputy Governor Bayo Lawal; Chief of Staff Otunba Segun Ogunwuyi; Head of Service Mrs. Olubunmi Oni; and several commissioners and senior government officials.

