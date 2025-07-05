From Oluwadare Taiwo

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Akinloye Ige Owolabi Olakulehin (Ige Olakulehin I), has joined the league of nonagenarians as he marks his 90th birthday, drawing tributes and heartfelt felicitations from prominent personalities, including Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, Senator Sharafadeen Alli, and the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Oyo State Council.

Governor Makinde, in a congratulatory message issued on Saturday, praised the monarch’s exceptional leadership and his role in supporting the ongoing transformation of Ibadan and the broader vision of a modern Oyo State.

“On behalf of the Government and the good people of Oyo State, I felicitate His Imperial Majesty, Oba Akinloye Owolabi Olakulehin, Ige Olakulehin I, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, on the occasion of his 90th birthday,” the governor said.

“Kabiyesi, we celebrate your royal leadership, which is happening at a time that we are transforming Ibadanland and building a modern Oyo State. We pray that God continues to uphold and sustain you as you continue to lead your people. Happy birthday, Kabiyesi!”

Also celebrating the monarch was Senator Sharafadeen Alli (APC–Oyo South), who described Oba Olakulehin’s reign as peaceful, impactful, and a great blessing to Ibadanland. In a personally signed statement, Senator Alli, who also holds the traditional title of Ekarun Balogun of Ibadanland, noted that the monarch’s ascension to the throne came at a critical time when a wise and fatherly figure was needed to guide the ancient city’s traditional institution.

He commended the Olubadan’s commitment to cultural preservation and community development, praying for the monarch’s continued good health, wisdom, and long life.

The Oyo State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) also joined in the celebration, praising Oba Olakulehin’s legacy as a custodian of tradition, a paragon of leadership, and a symbol of unity.

In a joint statement signed by the Council Chairman, Comrade Ademola Babalola, and Secretary, Sola Oladapo, the NUJ described the monarch as a revered elder statesman whose life exemplifies wisdom, service, and unwavering dedication to communal progress.

“The 90 years of Oba Olakulehin on earth and one year on the throne as the paramount ruler of Ibadan are milestones that warrant celebration, not just by the people of Ibadanland, but by the entire nation and the world,” the statement read.

The union praised the monarch for his peaceful reign and contributions to the advancement of Ibadan, expressing hope for continued prosperity under his leadership.

Oba Olakulehin, who clocks 90 on Saturday, July 5, will also mark the first anniversary of his coronation on Saturday, July 12, 2025. He is the 43rd Olubadan of Ibadanland.