LP reschedules primary elections, notifies INEC

All primaries To hold on 30th of May

From Idu Jude Abuja

Leadership of the Labour Party ( LP) has announced that it has rescheduled all its primary elections for the 2026 general elections across the federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

According a press release jointly signed by the Party’s National Secretary to Saturday, May 30, 2026, citing a clash with the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations and the May 29 swearing-in anniversary of governors.

In a formal notice addressed to the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission in Abuja, the party said the decision affects its presidential, governorship, National Assembly and State House of Assembly primary elections nationwide.

The party explained that its governorship and State House of Assembly primaries were initially scheduled for May 27, 2026, while the presidential and National Assembly primaries were earlier fixed for May 29, 2026.

However, following what it described as an “official review of the electoral timelines and related proceedings,” the party leadership resolved to conduct all the primaries simultaneously on May 30.

According to the notice signed by Nenadi Usman, the Party National Chairman and Iheanacho Obioma the National Secretary, the adjustment became necessary because of the overlap with the Eid-el-Kabir public holiday and activities marking the inauguration anniversary of state governors on May 29.

The Labour Party stated that the rescheduling was made in compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2026, INEC Regulations and Guidelines for Political Parties 2026, as well as the party’s electoral guidelines for the 2026 primary elections.

The party added that the decision was taken in the interest of national unity and to allow members and Nigerians generally to observe their spiritual obligations without disruption.