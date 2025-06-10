• High prices of rams, others dwarf FCT celebrations

From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Abuja parks were filled with fun as Muslims and non-Muslims seized the long Eid-el-kabir break, which started from Friday, to hang out with families and friends. Some residents said that the high cost of rams and foodstuff could not stop them from expressing the joy of seeing another Sallah. They opted for small-scale celebrations while maintaining the essence of the festival in joy

A civil servant, Yahaya Usman, who spoke with Daily Sun said: “I give thanks to Almighty Allah. I thank Him for sparing me and my family to witness this year’s Eid-ul-Adha.

“Amid this current economic hardship, I could afford a smaller ram in obedience to Allah for sacrifice, which this festival demands. Though the ram was not as big as the previous years, despite that, I am very grateful to Allah.”

Another civil servant, Mohammed Abubakar: “It is not that I don’t want to sacrifice a big ram but the challenges at the moment are very big. I had to sell the ram and go for a smaller one to enable me settle other challenges in the family.

“It is not the size of the animal but the mindset of the person offering the sacrifice. After selling it, I was able settle stuff like festive clothes and feeding because we would not eat only meat.”

Mallam Inusa, who resides in Dulse Alhaji, said: “I went from NNPC Junction to market to purchase a big ram but ended up with a small one because I could not afford the big one, which ran into millions of naira.The one I ended up buying cost me N300,000.

“I was lucky to get it at the price because it was Sallah day after prayers. Many buyers went there and couldn’t afford the rams and they went home disappointed.”

A private school teacher in Maitama, Suleiman Abu: “I wasn’t happy that I couldn’t slaughter any ram this year. But I believe that God will help me to do it next year. I know it is not easy for most people who have been slaughtering before not to be able to meet up.

“The worst one can do for himself is to borrow for celebration. Let’s try and celebrate at our range to avert regret in future.”

Ibrahim Audu said because of the non-availability of funds, he joined other Muslim brothers to slaughter a cow: “I give all praises to Allah for another opportunity to celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Kabir.

“Though I wasn’t able to buy a ram due to prices of things and the economic situation in the country, I’m still grateful for the opportunity to witness this year’s Sallah in good health with my household.”

Some non-Muslims who spoke with Daily Sun lamented that economic hardships have killed the culture of food distribution during festive seasons.

Emeka Ani resides in Lugbe: “It is very obvious that things are biting harder. This is the first time I have seen a sallah whereby I didn’t get any food from my Muslim friends.

“This is totally different from what I used to know. In the past years, you saw children taking food from one house to the other. At times, they even spilled food on the roads. This year, no way. I didn’t see anything of such.”

A mother of three,Rakiya Ahmed, confessed that “as a norm,” she shared food and drinks with her neighbours: “This year, it wasn’t possible because the family just managed to hang out in a park.”

“Everything has changed in this country o! There is nothing like sharing food again. Past years were better than this because, this year, I didn’t see anything,” Madam Ijeomah from Kuje, living in a FCT suburb, lamented.