From Godwin Tsa Abuja

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice (AGF), Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), has clarified that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), recovered $105.9 million looted funds in 2024 and not $967.5billion as reported in some sections of the media.

In a statement made available to newsmen on Friday, Fagbemi said the figures quoted by the reporters were false and completely at variance from his remarks at the Asset Recovery Summit held on May 27 in Abuja and entitled: “Synergising Towards Effective Assets Recovery and Management.”

The statement read in part: “What I said in my speech is that, in 2024 alone, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission reclaimed over N248 billion, $105 million, and 753 duplexes in its asset recovery efforts.

“The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, (ICPC) also successfully recovered N29.685 billion in cash and $966,900 in assets.

“The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has equally intensified its efforts in seizing assets linked to drug-related crimes, ensuring that illicit proceeds do not fuel further criminal activities.

“With regards to international recovery and repatriation of assets, it is pertinent to state that from 2017 to date, the Federal Ministry of Justice, working in collaboration with its counterparts and international partners (the US, UK, Bailiwick of Jersey, Ireland, Switzerland), has facilitated the execution of various agreements, leading to the payment of fines, recovery and repatriation of assets in the sums of USD 763,734,000, and £6,472,610 GBP. Of these sums, a total of $102.88 million and £2, 062,000 GBP was recovered from 2024 to date.

“While we commend the media houses who reported the correct figure, we appeal to those who reported the erroneous figure to do the needful by correcting the anomaly.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration remains resolute in its pursuit of transparency, accountability, and adherence to the rule of law in the management of recovered assets.”

“These funds are being managed through internationally recognised frameworks, including the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC) and the Global Forum on Asset Recovery (GFAR) principles.”