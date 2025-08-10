By Doris Obinna

The Federal Government has pledged to settle outstanding seven months’ salary arrears owed to medical doctors and other healthcare workers before the end of August 2025, in a move aimed at averting a looming nationwide strike in the health sector.

The assurance was given by the Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Ali Pate, after a joint meeting in Abuja with leaders of major health unions.

This is coming following the 21-day ultimatum issued by the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), demanding the resolution of lingering welfare issues or the commencement of industrial action. The National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) had also recently suspended a warning strike following stakeholder intervention.

To prevent further disruptions, the Ministry of Health convened a high-level roundtable involving representatives of the NMA, NANNM, and the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU), alongside officials from the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs.

The Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to clearing the backlog and highlighted President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s resolve to tackle systemic challenges in the nation’s healthcare sector.

NMA President, Prof. Bala Audu, and JOHESU National President, Kabiru Minjibir, welcomed the assurances with cautious optimism, stressing that full implementation of the agreements reached would be crucial to averting the planned strike.

They called on the government to keep its promises to maintain industrial harmony and avoid disruptions to healthcare services nationwide.