From Sola Ojo, Abuja

The Federal Government has announced the successful production of 10,000 made-in-Nigeria T-shirts under a six-month pilot scheme aimed at reviving the country’s struggling textile industry and reducing dependence on imported garments.

The initiative, implemented under the National Cotton, Textile and Garment Industrial Transformation Programme (NCTG-ITP), was unveiled during the Phase I Showcase and Stakeholder Working Session in Abuja.

Speaking at the event, the Minister of State for Industry, John Owan Enoh, described the pilot project as proof that Nigeria has the capacity to convert locally grown cotton into globally competitive finished garments within a short period.

According to the minister, the successful production of 10,000 T-shirts using Nigerian cotton demonstrated the country’s readiness to rebuild its once-thriving textile sector, create jobs and cut import dependence.

“Our biggest challenge has not been finance or infrastructure alone, but coordination across the value chain,” Enoh said.

He explained that the Federal Government is strengthening policies to support farmers, manufacturers and investors through partnerships with institutions such as the Bank of Industry (BoI) and the Bank of Agriculture (BoA).

The Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Chris Osa Isokpunwu, described the initiative as a strategic intervention designed to drive industrial revitalisation, economic diversification and mass job creation.

He noted that the cotton, textile and garment sector has the potential to generate more than 1.5 million jobs, particularly for women and youths, while boosting Nigeria’s competitiveness under the African Continental Free Trade Area (ACFTA).

Director of Industrial Development, Olumuyiwa Ajayi, said the new framework would help attract investments, deepen local value chains and improve opportunities for small and medium-scale enterprises through skills development, technology adoption and expanded market access.

Providing details of the pilot project, Special Adviser on CTG to the minister, Eme Bassey, disclosed that the 10,000 T-shirts were produced entirely from locally sourced cotton.

He said the project showed that Nigerian factories could manufacture quality garments at prices capable of competing with imported products.

Development partners and financial institutions also pledged support for the revival of the sector.

Managing Director of the BoI, Ayo Shotirin, reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to supporting farmers and businesses across the cotton and garment value chain.

Similarly, Philbert Johnson of the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation said Nigeria’s industrial transformation could be achieved through stronger collaboration, sustained policy support and strategic investments.