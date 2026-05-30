Liverpool approaches Iraola after sacking Slot

Liverpool are set to appoint Andoni Iraola as their next manager following the departure of Arne Slot. The Reds have moved swiftly to identify the Spaniard as their preferred candidate, with negotiations expected to progress quickly.

Liverpool have decided to part ways with Slot after a season that failed to meet expectations at Anfield. The Dutchman leaves with immediate effect after a campaign in which the Reds struggled to establish consistent momentum and fell short of the standards expected by supporters and the club hierarchy.

The decision signals a significant shift in direction as the club looks to return to competing at the very highest level. According to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool have already identified Iraola as their preferred successor. The Spaniard’s work in the Premier League and his reputation for implementing an aggressive, progressive style of football have made him the leading candidate for the role.

Romano reports that Liverpool have already made their choice and are advancing plans to appoint Iraola. The journalist wrote on X: “Andoni Iraola, set to become the next Liverpool manager as revealed earlier today! The negotiations will move forward quickly to get it done with formal steps but Liverpool decision made. Iraola will be the next manager.”

The decision follows a difficult 2025-26 season in which Liverpool struggled for consistency, only achieving Champions League qualification on the final day of the season and finishing 25 points behind Arsenal in the table. Despite occasional positive performances under Slot, as well as the fact he won the title in his first season in the club, the team failed to build sustained momentum during his second full season in charge. That stagnation ultimately convinced the decision-makers at Anfield that a change was required.

Iraola’s profile reportedly aligns closely with Liverpool’s desire for a high-intensity approach. His ability to implement an energetic pressing system and maximise resources has made him an attractive option as the club looks to establish a new identity.