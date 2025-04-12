From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH), Kano, Friday, confirmed a case of Lassa fever in the state.

The spokesman for the hospital’s Infection and Prevention Unit, Salisu Inuwa, confirmed two suspected cases, adding that one of the cases passed away before the sample could be taken for laboratory analysis while the other turned out positive after analysis

“The case was recorded on April 5 in Garun Mallam LGA.

“Following the confirmed case, AKTH initiated emergency protocols, screening all individuals who might have had contact with the patient. Some staff members also reported mild symptoms similar to malaria, prompting further testing,” Inuwa said.

He added that some of the contacts of the confirmed case had also reported symptoms that resembled malaria, which could mimic early signs of Lassa fever.

“We’ve taken their blood samples and sent them for laboratory analysis.” he stated.

Inuwa assured the public that the situation was under control, adding that none of the individuals under observation had required hospitalisation.

“Thankfully, all the contacts and individuals under observation are stable. None have been admitted, and they have continued with their regular activities under close monitoring,” he noted.

He stated that they have notified the Kano State Ministry of Health, which has deployed a contact tracing team to the affected community in Garun Mallam.