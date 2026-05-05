LASPI endorses Bola Tinubu for second term

A coalition of groups led by the Lagos State Prominent Indigenes Forum (LASPI) has endorsed President Bola Tinubu for a second term.

They also reaffirmed their belief, commitment and support to the New Hope Agenda of Tinubu.

In a communique issued at the end of a summit organised by the Forum titled: ‘Promoting greater participation of Lagos State indigenes in governance and politics’, the groups emphasised that there was no other suitable candidate than Tinubu “our own” for presidency in 2027.

The 17- point Communique was signed by the convener, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri and other prominent Lagosians.

The Summit held at Eko Club, Surulere, Lagos and chaired by Asiwaju Michael Olawale-Cole and was attended by Pa Tajudeen Oluyole Olusi, traditional leaders, eminent indigenes and representatives of numerous indigenous associations drawn from the five IBILE Divisions of Lagos State.

The Summit featured keynote presentations by Prof. Olanrewaju Fagboun and Prof. Olumuyiwa Noah.

Following extensive deliberations, the Summit arrived at the following resolutions:

“Indigenous associations are encouraged to work in a more coordinated manner to promote participation at all levels of governance, while Stakeholders resolved to adopt long-term strategies for indigenous representation.

Indigenes were urged to move from passive observation to active involvement and actively engage in electrical processes.

“Greater collaboration across IBILE divisions was essential, while the need for increased indigenous participation and cultural preservation was emphasised.

Indigenes were encouraged to take active roles in community organisations and the need to deepen political awareness among youths.

“The Summit harped on traditional values while leadership structures should be strengthened; and enhanced and civic education is required.

“The use of local languages should be encouraged and Digital platforms should be leveraged.

“Indigenous communities must engage proactively with changing realities.

“The Summit acknowledged development strides while advocating inclusion.

“The Forum was commended for convening the Summit, and recommended regular engagements.

“The Summit reaffirmed that the future relevance, influence, and prosperity of Lagos State indigenes will depend on unity, organisation and sustained participation in governance and political processes.”