By John Ogunsemore

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has urged youths to shun any form of violence and instead act as ambassadors of peace and democratic responsibility during Saturday’s local government elections in the state.

Sanwo-Olu made the personal appeal in a statement issued on Friday.

Daily Sun reports that Lagosians will on Saturday head to the polls to elect local government chairmen and councillors across the 57 local government and local council development areas in the state.

The governor urged all political stakeholders, party agents, and candidates to conduct themselves with decorum and to uphold the principles of peace, fairness, and respect for the rule of law throughout the election.

Calling on all eligible voters across the state to come out in large numbers to participate in the election, Sanwo-Olu disclosed that the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) has assured him of its readiness for the exercise.

He said, “The local government is the closest tier of government to the people and plays a vital role in delivering essential services and fostering grassroots development.

“The election offers Lagosians an opportunity to shape the leadership of their local councils by voting for Chairmen and Councilors who will represent their interests and drive development at the community level.

“This election is not just a constitutional process; it is a powerful expression of your voice and your civic responsibility; it is your right. I urge every registered voter to go out peacefully tomorrow, cast your vote, and be a part of the democratic process that strengthens our communities and our state.

“To ensure a safe, orderly, and credible election, I have directed that security agencies be strategically deployed across all polling units and communities. Law enforcement officials will be present to protect voters, electoral officials, and election materials.”