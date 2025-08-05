Demand Umahi’s sack, compensation

From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Nigerians in diaspora whose properties were demolished to pave way for the construction of the Lagos-Calabar coastal highway, on Tuesday, picketed the Ministry of Works, Abuja and demanded adequate compensation.

Also, they told President Bola Tinubu to sack the Minister in charge, Dave Umahi and to expedite the release of one Ola Nbanla, who was arrested by security operatives during the demotion exercise.

They carried placards with inscription like: ‘From glory to gory’; ‘Engr Dare the Coordinator of bribes for road diversion’; ‘Korede Keisha, how much did you collect to divert coastal road alignment with Umahi.’

Led by two activists, Declan Ihekaire and Shina Loremikan, they argued that without commensurate compensation, most Nigerians in the diaspora would be reluctant to invest in the country.

According to Ihekaire, they will not relent in their protest, adding that the voice of the masses must be heard.

He said: “So, what we are saying is that justice, justice now. When do we want it? Now. What do we want? Justice.

“I am here in conjunction with my other colleagues who believe that equity should be equity. Who believe in fairness. Who believe that oppressive tendencies should be resisted.

“So, we are here at the Ministry of Works, Abuja. The same way we were at the Ministry of Lands in Lagos some weeks ago, to tell the Honorable Minister of Works that he has not been fair to Nigerians who invested so much in the corridor where you have the Lagos-Calabar coastal road.

“We are saying there is nothing wrong in constructing that road. But there is so much wrong when you take over people’s property, legitimate property, properties that has C of O. And you take over such property without compensation.

“We are saying no to that. We are also saying no to a situation where you convince Nigerians to come from overseas and put down their hard-earned currency. And after putting down such money in a property you come and you demolish.

“How do you now tell others there to come back and invest? So, it is a case of you giving and also taking away. We are also saying that a young Nigerian, Ubanla, was also abducted at the site some time ago when the security attached to Honorable Minister of Works came over to Lagos and was abducted.

“And to date, we are yet to locate where Ubanla is. We are also saying that Ubanla should be released to the family. And so, we are saying enough is enough.”

More so, he tasked the National Assembly to call Umahi to order, insisting that the same treatment meted to the Super Falcons should be accorded to the affected victims.

“We have enough money to compensate those whose property has been taken away. Just a few days ago, our Falcons did well. And after doing well, they were paid millions of Naira, 150 million, to each player.

“And we are saying if we have so much to appreciate people, we should also have so much to compensate people whose property have been taken away.

“Dave Umahi, our Honorable Minister, we are saying that if you do not comply by doing the needful to those who are taking their lands, I think we will resist you with every strength we have got.

“There was also a court’s judgment that restricted the ministry from further action.

“We are surprised that the ministry went against the court. So, what are we talking about? Where are we in this country? We, ministers, we, parastatals of the government, disobey the judiciary. We are going towards anarchy.

“And we are saying here today, as veterans, as activists, as voice of the people, we are saying we will not be tired of this struggle.

“Because Nigerians who have invested so much on that property, the FDIs, the wind homes, whose property has been demolished, should be compensated. And those who still have their lands remaining should be allowed to go back to their landed property.

“If not, we will march on the streets again. We will never be tired of this struggle until we get justice for our colleagues, our Nigerian people. You can see behind me here the crowd.”

Speaking on the amount that should be paid, he said: “So, I cannot stand here today and tell you they should be compensated with one million, two million, three million. No, there should be a forum that will be organised. If possible, the National Assembly should intervene by setting up a necessary panel to investigate what we are saying.

“And what we are saying is this, that people should be compensated. The outcome of the meeting right now is that we have succeeded in sending a message to the Honourable Minister Adelie. We barricaded his office to show him the strength of the people.

“Every power belongs to the people. It does not belong to the Minister, neither does it belong to the President. We have been here for hours.

We have shown them the strength we have got, and so we remain.”

However, neither the minister nor any senior official was on the ground to address the press.