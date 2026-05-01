By Lukman Olabiyi
Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced the approval of Phase 1A of the Lagos Green Line Rail Project, describing it as a significant step forward in addressing the state’s transportation challenges.
The governor made the disclosure on Friday via his official X account, where he commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for endorsing the project.
Sanwo-Olu said the approval marks a major milestone in the ongoing effort to modernise Lagos’ transport infrastructure, noting that the Green Line will play a vital role in improving mobility across the state.
According to him, the rail corridor will stretch approximately 68 kilometres from Marina to the Lekki Free Trade Zone, with about 17 stations planned along key routes, including Victoria Island and Ajah.
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He explained that the project is designed to significantly reduce traffic congestion, with an initial capacity to transport up to 500,000 passengers daily, increasing to nearly one million passengers over time.
The system, he added, will also be capable of moving as many as 35,000 passengers per hour in each direction, improving connectivity between major economic hubs and cutting travel time for commuters.
The Green Line forms part of Lagos State’s broader rail expansion plan aimed at easing the burden on its road network and enhancing the quality of daily commuting for millions of residents.