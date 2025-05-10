By Lukman Olabiyi

In a continued effort to combat poverty and support vulnerable groups, the Lagos State Government has disbursed N1.9 billion towards various empowerment initiatives targeting women and youths over the past year.

The Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation (WAPA), Mrs Bolaji Dada, disclosed this on Friday during the 2025 ministerial press briefing held in Alausa, Ikeja.

The event marked the second year of the second term of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Deputy Governor Dr. Femi Hamzat’s administration.

According to Dada, about N1.5 billion was allocated to micro-enterprise support programmes for women and youths, while N400 million was spent on livelihood empowerment initiatives, bringing the total to nearly N2 billion within the year under review.

“In the past two years, 10, 464 individuals have graduated from our skill acquisition centres, and those struggling to establish businesses have received targeted support,” she noted.

Under the Federal Government’s NG-CARES initiative, WAPA implemented Result Area 1 (DLI 1.3 – Livelihood Support Delivery Platform), facilitating the empowerment of 7,322 vulnerable residents across all 57 local governments and local council development areas. Beneficiaries received soft skills training and one-time grants to launch small businesses.

“These efforts are aimed at cushioning economic shocks, boosting entrepreneurship, and strengthening household incomes,” Dada said.

Further highlighting the ministry’s achievements, she revealed that 3,750 women completed a four-week short-term skills acquisition programme tailored for indigent and vulnerable residents.

In addition, 2,820 families across Lagos’ three senatorial districts benefitted from the “Ounje Lore Awo” healthy nutrition advocacy programme, which provided food items and dietary education through certified dieticians.