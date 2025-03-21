The Lagos State Government has launched a mentorship programme for students in secondary. The programme is aimed at empowering students to explore the endless possibilities within the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM).

Speaking at the programme tagged: ‘A day with the Deputy Governor of Lagos State,’ Dr. Kadri Hamzat, a renowned expert in the field of engineering who has worked efficiently within educational frameworks, delivered a thought-provoking keynote address. The Deputy Governor who was represented by the commissioner for Tertiary Education, Tolani Sule, urged students to cultivate an innovative mindset, emphasising that the future of STEAM relies heavily on the ability to adapt, think critically and embrace cutting-edge technology. “Innovation begins with curiosity,” Dr. Hamzat stated, encouraging attendees to question the status quo and take bold steps towards generating novel solutions to contemporary challenges.

Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, reiterated that “advancements in technology, especially AI, has the potential to enhance our capabilities across every STEAM discipline. Art is no longer confined to traditional mediums; it is being redefined through the pixels of digital artwork, the algorithms of generative design, and even through virtual reality experiences. Science and engineering are leveraging AI to solve complex problems, while mathematics provides the language through which these innovations can be quantified and improved.

“Transformation power of AI is already revolutionising industries. In healthcare, AI algorithms are analysing medical images with a level of accuracy that rivals experienced radiologists. In agriculture, smart sensors and machine learning systems are optimising irrigation and crop management, creating sustainable farming solutions. In education, AI-driven platforms are personalising learning experiences, adapting to the needs of individual students and making knowledge more accessible than ever before.”

Dr. Hamzat further charged the students to “adopt a growth mindset, a belief that you can develop your intelligence through effort, learning, and persistence,” assuring them of the continuous support of the Lagos State Government under the leadership of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Senior Special Assistant to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Basic and Secondary Education, Opeyemi, emphasised the significance of thorough research and how Governor Sanwo-Olu-led government’s investment in education was helping to cultivate the next generation of innovators. While articulating the importance of creating supportive ecosystems that encourage exploration and experimentation in STEM fields, Eniola noted that a collaborative approach among educators, students and policymakers was essential for fostering innovation.

“The Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education headed by the Commissioner, Jamiu Alli-Balogun, is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that both the students and teachers have the best support they can get,” he added

The highlight of the day was a student-centric panel session featuring enthusiastic students engaging in an open dialogue with the Deputy Governor. The discussion delved into pressing issues affecting STEAM education, including the importance of inclusivity, the role of technology in enriching learning experiences and strategies for fostering a culture of creativity and entrepreneurship in schools.

The maiden edition of the ‘Innovate Eko STEAM Mentorship Series’ took place at the Ikeja Senior High School, bringing together students, educators and industry leaders for an inspiring day focused on the theme, “Embracing Innovation: The Future of STEAM Through AI and Beyond.”