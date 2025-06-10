By Lukman Olabiyi

In a bold move to safeguard its coastal and waterfront ecosystems, the Lagos State Government has introduced strict new measures targeting illegal land reclamation across the state.

The policy, recently approved by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, mandates the forfeiture of unlawfully reclaimed land to the state, along with substantial financial penalties for offenders.

Announcing the development during a guest appearance on TVC’s Your View ahead of the 2025 World Oceans Day, the state’s Commissioner for Waterfront Infrastructure Development, Hon. Dayo Bush Alebiosu, said the state would no longer tolerate activities that endanger marine life and obstruct waterways.

Under the new directive, individuals or entities found guilty of unauthorized land reclamation, especially those that encroach on or narrow Lagos’ waterways—will automatically forfeit 50 percent of the reclaimed land to the government.

Additionally, they will face heavy penalties based on the open market value of the affected land.

“This is not just policy on paper; it’s an active deterrent. We want to stop the tide of illegal reclamation that is threatening our marine life, obstructing navigation, and damaging the environment,”Alebiosu stated.

The Commissioner revealed that his ministry is collaborating with the Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology, and the office of eGIS to strengthen monitoring efforts across Lagos waterways.

Leveraging new technology, authorities will now be able to surveil and track illegal activities such as unauthorized dredging and reclamation—even during off-hours.

“Some of these illegal activities are carried out at night or in hard-to-reach places. With our digital tools, we can now monitor what is happening from our offices in real time,” Alebiosu said.

Highlighting the critical importance of the lagoon to Lagos’ ecosystem and economy, he warned against continued environmental abuse.

Alebiosu said: “We live on the lagoon. It feeds us, through seafood, fresh fish, and even impacts our groundwater. When we disturb the lagoon, nature fights back.”

The Commissioner emphasized the far-reaching consequences of environmental disruption, noting that illegal activities in aquatic zones displace microorganisms essential to marine life, which in turn affects fish populations and contributes to rising food prices.

He also stressed the government’s commitment to enforcement, pointing out that surveillance is ongoing both on land and water. “Since I assumed office, enforcement has been continuous. Some still challenge government authority, but we are not relenting,” he said

While enforcement is a key pillar of the new strategy, Alebiosu said public education and community engagement are also central to the state’s long-term plan.

“Laws may not change hearts, but they can change habits. We are combining enforcement with advocacy to drive lasting change,” he added.

As Lagos joins the global community in marking World Oceans Day 2025—with its theme centered on sustainability and responsible marine interaction—Alebiosu reaffirmed the government’s commitment to protecting its waterfronts.

“Our boats are ready, our vehicles are on the road, and more are coming. I approach issues like a fixer—no problem is unsolvable, except death. The era of impunity around Lagos waterways is over,” he said.