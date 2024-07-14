Lagos CP orders investigation following defilement of minor by policeman

By John Ogunsemore

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Adegoke Fayoade, has ordered a full-scale investigation into the allegation of defilement levelled against a serving police officer attached to Ogudu Police Station, Ojota, Lagos.

The suspect, who was accused of defiling a 17-year-old girl, has also been placed under arrest.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Lagos, SP Benjamin Hundeyin disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

“The Command assures the public that there is absolutely no attempt at a cover-up as such hideous acts are at variance with the code of conduct and professional ethics of the Nigeria Police Force.

“To this end, CP Fayoade once again assures Nigerians that the officer would be dealt with in accordance with police regulations and the law if found culpable,” the statement reads in part.

The victim alleged that the policeman identified simply as Officer Owolabi raped her in his office after promising to help her track her phone that was snatched by one-chance robbers.