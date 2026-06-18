From Lukman Olabiyi

The Lagos State Baales (community heads) Forum has announced plans to hold a special congregational prayer session and grassroots mobilisation rally in support of the re-election bid of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the governorship aspiration of Lagos State Deputy Governor, Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, ahead of the 2027 general election.

According to a statement issued by the forum’s executive publicity committee, the event is scheduled to hold on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Modern Market Park, opposite Oba Ojokoro Palace, Jankara-Ijaiye, Ojokoro, Lagos State.

The forum said traditional community heads from the state’s 20 local government areas and 37 local council development areas are expected to converge for prayers aimed at seeking divine guidance, wisdom and strength for the nation’s leadership, as well as continued peace and development in Lagos State and Nigeria.

The Baales Forum noted that the gathering would also serve as an opportunity to reaffirm its support for President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, citing his longstanding commitment to strengthening traditional institutions and enhancing their welfare since his tenure as Governor of Lagos State.

The forum further disclosed that it would formally endorse Dr Hamzat’s 2027 governorship ambition, describing him as a competent administrator capable of sustaining and expanding the developmental initiatives of the current administration.

Speaking on the significance of the programme, the convener of the forum, Dr Seyi Bamigbade, said traditional rulers remain critical stakeholders in community development, peace-building and political enlightenment.

He explained that the event would also kick-start a statewide grassroots sensitisation campaign designed to encourage civic participation and mobilise residents ahead of future elections.

The forum extended invitations to traditional institutions, market associations, youth groups, political stakeholders and members of the public to participate in what it described as a landmark spiritual and civic gathering.