By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Government has refuted claims made by former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, concerning the recent enforcement of planning laws at the Trade Fair Complex, describing his comments as misleading and politically charged.

Obi had visited the site of the demolition over the weekend, where he criticised the state government’s actions and expressed sympathy with affected traders.

He described the incident as “a test of impunity, justice and compassion,” while praising the traders for what he called their “restraint.”

However, the Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, has said Obi’s remarks were based on misinformation and disinformation. According to Omotoso, contrary to claims that the demolished structures had valid approvals, the buildings were constructed without necessary permits from the state government.

“The affected property owners had no valid approvals. The Lagos State Government had declared a general amnesty last year to allow property owners to regularise their documentation. That window was extended several times, but the owners failed to comply,” Omotoso stated.

He further explained that efforts by officials of the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development to engage with the traders were met with hostility.

“Physical Planning officials were denied access to the complex; they were locked out and even assaulted, prompting police intervention. Meetings were called to resolve the matter, but the owners refused to attend,” he added.

The commissioner clarified that while the Trade Fair Management Board—a federal entity—oversees lease agreements and commercial activities within the complex, it lacks the authority to approve physical development or building plans.

Under the Nigerian Urban and Regional Planning Act (1992), as domesticated in Lagos State, all construction and development within the state must be approved by the Lagos State Government, regardless of land ownership. This position has been affirmed by the Supreme Court’s 2003 ruling in Attorney-General of Lagos State v. Attorney-General of the Federation, which reinforced state authority over development control, even on federal lands, except for military and exclusive federal-use areas.

“The Trade Fair Board may manage leases, but building approvals must go through the proper state channels. Any construction without a valid planning permit is illegal and subject to enforcement,” Omotoso said.

He called for a society governed by the rule of law rather than emotions or political interests.

“We must decide the kind of society we want—one governed by law, or one run on sentiment and political theatrics,” he said.