By Lukman Olabiyi

The Speakers of the Lagos and Bauchi States Houses of Assembly, along with lawmakers and experts from across Nigeria, have expressed their strong support for the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Bill, being promoted by the Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre (WARDC).

The call for support came during a two-day Co-Creation Workshop with legislators on the state diversity, equity, and inclusion Bill, held in Lagos.

The workshop, organised in partnership with UN Women and other development partners, brought together lawmakers from various states.

In her address, the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Mojisola Meranda, emphasised the need for laws that foster inclusivity for women and marginalised groups in politics.

She noted that women are significantly underrepresented in Nigeria’s political leadership, underscoring the importance of shaping a transformative bill that addresses systemic inequalities and promotes fairness, justice, and inclusivity.

Meranda pointed out that gender inequality remains a pressing issue in Nigeria.

citing the World Economic Forum's 2024 Global Gender Gap Report, which ranks Nigeria 125th out of 146 countries in terms of gender parity, especially in economic participation and political empowerment.

“This bill embodies the spirit of fairness, justice, and inclusivity, ensuring that every Nigerian, regardless of gender, economic status, or physical ability, has the opportunity to thrive,” Meranda stated.

Meranda called for the effective implementation of the DEI Bill, stressing the need for adequate funding, continuous monitoring, and broad public support to ensure the principles of diversity, equity, and inclusion are realized.

The Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Hon. Abubakar Suleiman, also delivered a keynote address at the workshop.

Dr. Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, Founder of WARDC, opened the event by emphasising the importance of adopting a homegrown bill that suits each state’s specific needs.