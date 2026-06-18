The All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Representatives candidate for Alimosho Federal Constituency , Lagos State , Princess Olabisi Adebajo, popularly known as ABISCO, has urged members of her campaign team to intensify voter education and mobilisation efforts, with a particular focus on Permanent Voter Card (PVC) registration and collection.

Adebajo gave the charge during a strategic meeting with members of her team convened to assess progress and outline fresh strategies ahead of the forthcoming elections.

Speaking at the meeting, the APC chieftain stressed that voter registration remains a critical factor in determining electoral success, noting that political campaigns can only yield results when eligible voters are properly registered and equipped to participate in the electoral process.

“Unity brought us this far, and progress will keep us going. But unity means nothing if our people are not empowered to vote. We must go back to the wards and communities to educate our people on why PVC registration matters and how to do it correctly,” she said.

The meeting also reviewed strategies for strengthening grassroots mobilisation across wards within the constituency, coordinating campaign messaging, and fostering greater unity among party members as political activities gather momentum ahead of 2027.

According to Adebajo, her campaign will continue to engage residents on issues aimed at positioning Alimosho for greater opportunities, including youth and women empowerment, economic development and community advancement.

Members of the campaign team reaffirmed their commitment to the aspirant’s vision and pledged to intensify sensitisation efforts on PVC registration and collection across communities in the constituency.

They also promised to sustain the spirit of unity, discipline and teamwork that has characterised the campaign structure.

Adebajo commended party faithful for their loyalty and dedication to the APC, urging them to translate their support into active engagement at the grassroots level, including markets, streets and polling units.