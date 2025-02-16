From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (OSSAP-SDGs) has launched a new Skills Acquisition Centre and two classroom blocks in Lafia, Nasarawa State, aimed at enhancing human capital development and addressing youth unemployment in Nigeria.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs, Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, said the initiative is part of a broader strategy to promote socio-economic growth through vocational training.

At the centre, participants will have the opportunity to learn various skills, including sewing, computer literacy, welding, building trades, photography, and vulcanizing. These programmes are designed to equip young people with essential skills that can lead to sustainable livelihoods and economic contributions.

In a statement signed by her media aide, Desmond Utomwen, she highlighted the urgent need for such initiatives in light of Nigeria’s youth unemployment rate of 8.6%. She praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s leadership for enabling impactful projects like this one. “This Skills Acquisition Centre is a vital step toward equipping our youth with relevant skills,” she stated during the commissioning ceremony.

Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State, Emmanuel Akabe, echoed these sentiments, commending the federal government’s focus on skill development.

He noted that this initiative aligns with the state’s commitment to empowering its youth and fostering sustainable development through partnerships.

The Emir of Lafia, His Royal Highness, Justice Sidi Bage Muhammad, urged beneficiaries to maximize the opportunities provided by the new facilities. He emphasized that access to modern training resources could significantly transform their futures.

Local government officials also expressed optimism about the centre’s potential impact on the local economy.

Executive Chairman of Lafia Local Government Area, Mohammed Arabo, remarked that by providing practical skills training, the initiative could reduce poverty and stimulate entrepreneurship in the region.

Managing Director/CEO of the National Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), Akintunde Sawyerr, stressed the importance of vocational training for national economic stability. He called on all Nigerians to support this initiative as a means of combating poverty through education and skill acquisition.

The Skills Acquisition Centre aligns with several Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including No Poverty (SDG 1), Zero Hunger (SDG 2), Quality Education (SDG 4), Gender Equality (SDG 5), and Decent Work and Economic Growth (SDG 8). Princess Orelope-Adefulire reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring that “no Nigerian is left behind” in these efforts.

With its modern facilities and comprehensive training programs, the Skills Acquisition Centre in Lafia is poised to become a catalyst for economic growth and youth empowerment in Nasarawa State.