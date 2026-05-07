Labour Party to begin sale of nomination forms soon — Aguocha

By Lawrence Agbo

A member of the House of Representatives and Labour Party lawmaker representing Ikwuano/Umuahia North and Umuahia South Federal Constituency, Hon. Obi Aguocha, has disclosed that the Labour Party will soon commence the sale of nomination forms ahead of the 2027 elections.

Speaking on ARISE News on Wednesday night, Aguocha said the development would provide clearer indications about the party’s presidential ambitions and the calibre of aspirants preparing to contest various positions under the LP platform.

According to him, it is still too early to determine whether the party will eventually field a presidential candidate, noting that the process would become clearer once interested politicians begin purchasing forms.

“In the next few days, Labour Party will release the purchase of forms. So, until when people begin to show up to obtain the forms for various positions, then we will know whether we’re going to have a presidential candidate or not,” he said.

The lawmaker explained that the party’s primaries are still a few weeks away, adding that the process would eventually reveal those genuinely interested in contesting for the presidency.

“Our primaries are still about two to three weeks away. So when that time comes, it will become manifest who are those interested in running for president,” Aguocha added.

He also spoke on the changing political landscape ahead of the 2027 general election, noting that opposition parties may be weakened by ongoing fragmentation and shifting alliances among major political figures.

Aguocha lamented that opposition leaders who initially converged under a coalition arrangement failed to remain united, warning that moving across multiple political platforms could reduce their collective strength against the ruling APC.

Despite the divisions, he cautioned the APC against underestimating what he described as a growing groundswell of opposition across the country ahead of the next election cycle.

The Labour Party chieftain further reiterated confidence in the party’s future, pointing to the performance of Abia State Governor Alex Otti as evidence that the LP still has strong political appeal and governance credibility.