Kwara: Three officers killed in attack on police base

By Seyi Babalola

At least three police officers were killed and two others injured after suspected terrorists attacked a Police Mobile Force (PMF) camp in Tenebo community, Kaiama Local Government Area, Kwara State.

The attack, which occurred in the early hours of Saturday, sparked fear in the rural village, with residents fleeing their homes after hearing heavy gunfire.

According to sources, the attackers arrived in huge numbers and launched a surprise attack on the PMF camp, overpowering officers on duty before killing three people and injuring two more.

A resident, Suleiman Issa, described the moment of the attack.

“These ugly killings happened at the early hours of 1 am, just at midnight, in Tenebo village, Kaiama.

“A terrible situation happened! Bandits came in large numbers and invaded the villagers; people were killed, and some were wounded,” Issa said.

The spokesperson for the Kwara State Police Command, Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, confirmed the incident.

“I regret to confirm that an attack on the PMF camp occurred in the early hours of today. I will provide more accurate and detailed information shortly. Thank you,” he said.