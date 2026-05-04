Kwara PDP guber aspirants opt for consensus ahead of 2027 elections

By Philip Nwosu

A group of gubernatorial aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State have unanimously agreed to adopt a consensus arrangement in selecting the party’s candidate for the 2027 governorship election.

The aspirants, who disclosed this in a joint resolution after a meeting, said the decision was reached following “extensive, productive, and cordial deliberations” held at the Maitama residence of party leader, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki.

According to the resolution, the aspirants stressed that the overall interest and electoral success of the PDP in 2027 outweigh individual ambitions, noting that unity within the party remains critical to victory.

They explained that the consensus approach would help avoid internal divisions, conserve resources, and position the party as a cohesive force ahead of the election.

The aspirants also urged the party leadership to oversee the consensus process in line with democratic principles and the provisions of the Electoral Act 2026.

Reaffirming their commitment to party supremacy, the signatories pledged to abide by the outcome of the process and support whoever emerges as the PDP’s gubernatorial flagbearer.

They further revealed that consultations had already commenced with their supporters across the state to explain the decision and rally backing for the eventual candidate.

The aspirants assured that they would continue to engage stakeholders through direct interactions and media channels to ensure that the agreement is upheld and not undermined.

While awaiting the party leadership’s final decision, the group prayed for wisdom and guidance in the selection process and other matters concerning the 2027 elections.

The resolution was signed by Ali Ahmad, Omar Bolaji Gambari, Ladi Hassan, Olaseni Ibiwoye (SAN), and Kale Kawu.