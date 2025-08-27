From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

The Kwara State House of Assembly has urged the state governor to direct the Ministry of Agriculture to embark on an awareness campaign on the disadvantages of planting Genetically Modified Organisms (GMO) seeds, especially to human health and the environment.

This follows a motion on notice titled “Need to discourage farmers from planting Genetically Modified Organisms seeds in order to enhance food security in Kwara State”, moved by Hon. Mohammed Kareem Musa, representing Patigi State Constituency.

While leading the House in the debate on the motion, Hon. Musa observed that consumption of genetically engineered food negatively impacts biodiversity and traditional farming practices. He called on agricultural extension workers to reawaken their responsibility in discouraging the embrace of GMO seeds by Kwara farmers.

Other lawmakers who spoke on the motion said GMO seeds are gaining global attention, which should not be allowed to reach Kwara State.

The Speaker, Yakubu Danladi Salihu, while reading the resolution of the motion, directed all local government councils to have demonstration farms where the dangers inherent in planting Genetically Modified Organisms seeds will be demonstrated to farmers.