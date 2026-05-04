Kwankwaso urges Nigerians to join NDC, fight for true democracy

Former Kano State Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso has called on Nigerians to join the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), saying the party is being positioned as a platform for credible leadership and democratic renewal ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Kwankwaso made the appeal on Monday in a post on X, a day after he formally joined the NDC alongside former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

He said the decision to align with the party was deliberate and rooted in a commitment to strengthening democratic governance in the country.

“Yesterday, we took a bold and decisive step by formally joining the Nigeria Democratic Congress,” Kwankwaso said, adding that the move reflects “a deep commitment to democratic values.”

He said the party aims to give Nigerians a credible platform that can translate ambition into real development outcomes.

“We are determined to provide our people with a credible platform where they can thrive and realise their full potential,” he added.

Kwankwaso then urged supporters and Nigerians across the country to join the party and support its political direction.

“I therefore call on all our dedicated supporters and well-meaning Nigerians to join the NDC and stand with us in this renewed fight for good governance and true democracy,” he said.

His appeal follows the formal reception of both Kwankwaso and Obi into the NDC in Abuja, a move that has intensified political realignments ahead of the 2027 elections.

Speaking at the event, Obi said the decision to join the party was driven by the need to build a peaceful and stable political platform. “First of all, sincerely, I join in thanking the leader of our party.

And I assure him that we are coming here to be part of the peaceful family that will work hard to build a united, secure, prosperous Nigeria that will work for everybody,” he said.

Obi also stressed shared goals between the two politicians.

“Kwankwaso is also a leader who has been at the forefront of education, providing primary care and putting people out of poverty because we want to build a country where a child of nobody can be somebody without knowing anybody. That is what we want to do,” he said.

Kwankwaso further explained that discussions with the party leadership showed alignment on key national priorities, including education, youth empowerment, security and national unity.

He said the NDC is positioning itself as a major platform for political competition in the build-up to 2027.