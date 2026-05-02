Kwankwaso, Kwankwasiyya Movement consider move to NDC

From Desmond Mgboh, Kano
The members of the Kwankwasiyya Movement yesterday confirmed that they, alongside their leader, Engineer Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, are considering a move to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) or the People’s Redemption Party (PRP).
A statement signed by the spokesperson of the movement, Dr Habibu Sale Mohammed, on Saturday reviewed the recent judgement delivered by the Supreme Court of Nigeria regarding the leadership dispute within the African Democratic Congress (ADC).
The statement held that: “We note the courage and clarity demonstrated by the apex court in setting aside the improper and unwarranted orders that had created uncertainty within the party. This judgement is not only a victory for due process, but also a reaffirmation of the judiciary’s sacred responsibility as the stabilising force in a democratic society.
“At this critical juncture, we wish to state that the Kwankwasiyya Movement is carefully studying the judgement and rigorously analysing its implications, particularly in light of the limited time available within the electoral cycle.
“This is necessary to ensure that we do not inadvertently fall into any political or legal trap that could ultimately undermine or prevent our principal and other key actors within the opposition from effectively participating in the 2027 general elections.
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“In the same vein, we are actively exploring all lawful and strategic options available to us to neutralise any such potential obstacles. These options include constructive engagements and the careful consideration of alignments with other progressive political platforms such as the National Democratic Congress and the People’s Redemption Party, among others, strictly in the overriding interest of protecting democratic participation and ensuring that the voice of the people is not silenced.”
“Our objective remains clear: to safeguard our political rights, protect democratic participation, and ensure that no contrived circumstances are allowed to disenfranchise millions of Nigerians who look to the opposition for credible leadership.”
“We wish to assure all members of the Kwankwasiyya family that, in no distant time, an official position of our leader regarding a new political alignment will be communicated as soon as a definite decision is reached.
“Nigeria’s democracy must be protected not only by the strength of its institutions but by the courage of its people to stand firm in the face of uncertainty,” they stated.
“We believe the judiciary, particularly the Supreme Court, will continue to rise to this responsibility as the ultimate guardian of justice and national cohesion.”
“The Kwankwasiyya Movement remains resolute, united, and committed to the democratic process. We urge all our members to remain calm and focused while we await a clear directive from our leader as deliberations continue,” they held.