Kwankwaso denies Obi alliance talks, says no 2027 decision yet

Former Kano State governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has denied reports linking him to a joint 2027 presidential ticket with former Anambra State governor Peter Obi, saying no decision has been taken on his political future or any alliance ahead of the next general election.

Kwankwaso, in a statement issued on Saturday night, also dismissed claims that he had declared interest in the 2027 presidential race or endorsed any aspirant, following growing speculation over his next political move after last month’s opposition summit in Ibadan.

“We have noted recent media reports and discussions suggesting a possible realignment within the African Democratic Congress (ADC) due to the current challenges facing the party,” Kwankwaso said.

The former NNPP presidential candidate was recently linked with Obi in reports suggesting both men were considering a joint ticket, with supporters circulating campaign posters online and claims emerging that both politicians were weighing options outside the African Democratic Congress.

“In light of the misleading narratives in the public domain, I wish to state categorically that no final decision has been taken regarding my political future or that of my political associates,” he added.

Kwankwaso said the reports were false and stressed that the ADC had neither zoned its presidential ticket nor settled on any candidate for the 2027 election.

“The ADC is yet to zone its presidential ticket or take any decision on a candidate. I have therefore neither declared any intention to run for president nor endorsed any aspirant. All speculations to the contrary are premature and unfounded,” he said.

He also pointed to the party’s internal crisis, worsened by Thursday’s Supreme Court ruling which voided an earlier Court of Appeal decision in the ADC leadership dispute, saying the development had placed the party in a difficult position.

“We left the NNPP due to externally influenced legal challenges that made our stay perilous. The ADC has now also been drawn into similar difficulties,” Kwankwaso said.

He said consultations were ongoing with leaders of other political platforms, including the National Democratic Congress and the Peoples Redemption Party, as he and his allies weigh their next move.

“Consequently, like other major stakeholders, we have commenced wide-ranging consultations including with leaders of the NDC, PRP and others to explore the best options for protecting our democratic interests. We shall communicate our decision in due course,” he said.