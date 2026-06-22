Kuje feels like vacation – Sowore

By Lawrence Agbo

Human rights activist and politician Omoyele Sowore has described his expected transfer to Kuje Correctional Centre as insignificant, saying it feels like a “vacation” compared to experiences of prolonged captivity endured by other individuals.

Sowore made the remarks during a live Instagram broadcast on Monday, shortly before he was expected to be taken into custody at the facility.

He said his personal experience of detention could not be compared with what he described as months-long captivity faced by others, adding that such conditions were far more severe.

“Imagine people that had been in terror captivity for months now, sending me to Kuje prison now feels like a vacation,” he said.

Sowore urged his supporters not to feel sympathy over his situation, warning them against taking any actions he would not approve of.

He also used the broadcast to make strong political claims, alleging that President Bola Tinubu’s administration was attempting to influence the judiciary ahead of the 2027 general elections.

According to him, the government was allegedly working to consolidate control over the courts as part of a broader strategy to manipulate the electoral process.

“Tinubu wants to do everything that’ll make him rig the 2027 election in a way that nobody will know he’s rigging,” he said, alleging further that public institutions were being compromised.

Sowore also claimed that judges were being influenced through inducements, though he did not provide evidence for the allegations.

As of the time of his broadcast, he said he was awaiting transfer to Kuje Prison, where he expected to be held pending further proceedings.