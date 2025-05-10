From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Nigeria, Kim Pankyu, has pledged to strengthen cultural ties between Korea and Nigeria.

Speaking at the 15th anniversary of the Korean Cultural Centre in Nigeria, held in Abuja, Kim expressed hope for increased collaboration, particularly in cultural exchanges. The event featured the “Hanbok, Reborn as Art” exhibition at the Nike Art Gallery, showcasing Korea’s traditional Hanbok clothing.

Kim acknowledged limited cultural collaboration, citing geographical distance as a barrier. “Korea and Nigeria have very similar mind and very similar history… I hope to support and increase collaboration, especially in the area of culture,” he said.

He noted that while Koreans are familiar with Ethiopian and Kenyan nationals, West Africa remains distant, though over a thousand Nigerians visit Korea annually, and hundreds of Koreans, mainly businessmen, visit Nigeria.

He noted the interest of Nigeria’s younger generation in Korean culture, adding, “So, I hope to increase collaboration and exchange problems.”

Nike Okundaye, Founder of Nike Art Foundation, praised the collaboration, recalling her visits to Korean galleries and museums. “Today will remain great in my life. I love what I see with the costumes. This is how they dress in South Korea,” she said.