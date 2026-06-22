Kogi student nabbed over cult-related activities, forced initiation

Security operatives working in close collaboration with the management of Prince Abubakar Audu University, Ayingba, as part of the ongoing campaign to rid the university and its environs of cultism and other social vices, have arrested a student suspected of involvement in cult-related activities, including attempted forced initiation, physical assault and threats to the life of a fellow student.

The suspect, Adejo Elisha Ojonimi, a 25-year-old 400-level student of the Department of Economics with matriculation number 23EC1103, was apprehended on Friday, June 19, 2026, by members of the Vigilante Service following a complaint lodged by a spill-over student in the Department of Food Science and Technology.

According to a press statement made available to newsmen and signed by the Public Relations Officer of the university, Mrs Uredo Omale, the complainant alleged that Ojonimi, who resides in the NTA area behind the university campus, approached him and demanded that he join a cult group he described as the Black Axe Confraternity.

The student alleged that upon refusing the demand, he was physically assaulted, injured and further threatened with severe consequences by the suspect if he refused to be initiated.

The complainant stated that the persistent threats compelled him to abandon his residence and remain in hiding for several days out of fear for his safety before eventually reporting the matter to security authorities, who subsequently referred the case to the university’s Security Unit.

Preliminary investigations revealed visible physical injuries on the complainant at the time the report was made.

During interrogation, the suspect reportedly admitted to certain aspects of the assault and threats.

Further investigations and checks of the suspect’s mobile phone revealed conversations with other suspected cult members of a group known by the slogan “Egede” and associated with the Black Axe Confraternity.

The statement said information relating to other individuals allegedly connected to the suspect and the cult group has also been extracted and documented for further security investigation and administrative action.

It said the suspect has since been handed over to the appropriate security agency for further investigation and possible prosecution.

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Salisu Ogbo Usman, commended the vigilance, professionalism and cooperation demonstrated by the security operatives and other stakeholders involved in the operation.

He reiterated the university’s unwavering zero-tolerance policy towards cultism, violence and all forms of criminal activity within and around the institution.

Professor Usman warned students and other individuals involved in cult-related activities to steer clear of the university, stressing that the institution remains committed to providing a safe, peaceful and conducive environment for teaching, learning, research and community service.

He also urged members of the university community, especially as the second-semester examinations begin on Monday, to promptly report suspicious activities or movements that violate the recently released management guidelines on security to the appropriate authorities on campus, assuring them that all reports would be treated with the utmost confidentiality and seriousness.