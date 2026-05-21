Kogi East APC primary: Igala Elders warn against division, defend Erico’s identity

By Seyi Babalola

Concerned stakeholders in the Igala nation have issued a stern warning against the rising tide of ethnic profiling and divisive rhetoric currently plaguing the region following the recent All Progressives Congress (APC) primary elections.

The elders have cautioned that political disagreements must not be allowed to fracture the unity of the Igala people or drag the tribe into political disrepute.

In a joint statement issued by Elder Okolo Emmanuel and Pa Ibrahim Husseini Mohammed, the group expressed deep worry over the recent trend of social media attacks.

They particularly condemned a campaign of calumny by some youths who have attempted to label Chief Dr. Joseph Ameh Erico, the Olimene Ejeh Olamaboro (Doga) and Ambassador of the Commonwealth of the Nation, as a “non-Igala.”

“It is worrisome that a political contest between two prominent sons of the Igala nation is being allowed to threaten our collective unity,” the statement reads.

“The Igala nation must not be divided by the internal affairs of any political party. We have seen complaints at the end of every primary and general election before; however, dragging the very identity of our people into the mud is a new and dangerous low.”

The elders reminded the younger generation—who they claim are often ill-informed about history—that there is no individual more Igala than the people of Olamaboro, and that Chief Erico’s credentials are beyond reproach.

They argued that such divisive politics is precisely what has stifled the progress of the tribe in the past.

Defending Chief Erico’s record, Elder Okolo called upon the Ukomu Igala and the Igala Cultural Development Association (ICDA) to take a firm stand against these divisive elements.

“A man who has consistently contributed to the development and stability of Igala land is being falsely maligned,” Okolo asserted.

He further highlighted that Chief Erico’s Igala heritage is evidenced by his fluency in the language, his father and mother and great grandfather’s his marriage to an Igala woman, the fact that his children bear Igala names, and his substantial infrastructural and financial investments in the region.

These contributions include the rebuilding of the Onuh Egumeh Anuh Palace and significant support for the renovation of the Attah of Igala’s palace.

“Nothing makes Senator Jibrin Isah Echocho or any other aspirant more ‘Igala’ than the Olimene Ejeh the statement added.

The elders also extended an olive branch, apologising to Chief Erico for the vitriol and reminding him that name-calling is an unfortunate reality of the political environment.

While congratulating him on his primary election victory, they urged the APC to utilize internal conflict resolution mechanisms rather than sponsoring divisions that the Igala nation cannot afford.

The stakeholders also called on Senator Jibrin Isah Echocho to prioritize the interest of the Igala land by reconciling with his party leadership, warning that the primary election has come and gone, and the focus must shift to unity.

Echoing these sentiments, Pa Ibrahim Husseini Mohammed emphasized that Chief Erico’s commitment to Igala land is unquestionable.

“Erico bears the name of the great late Attah of Igala, Ameh Oboni, and his love for our land is obvious from his antecedents.

“Those whose own ancestry is unknown should not be the ones questioning the originality of a true son of the soil,” he stated.

The elders concluded by calling upon the Igala traditional institutions to stand tall against those crossing the boundaries of decency in the name of politics, urging the youth to stop allowing themselves to be used as tools of division.

They reiterated that the Igala nation has suffered enough and that the time has come to preach unity and move forward.